A second person has been arrested in a deadly Wichita apartment complex shooting and police are are looking for a third.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 18-year-old Breckyn Isabella Elliott, of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes.

Another teen also was injured in last week’s shooting at Morgan’s Landing Apartments.

Police said that five people were inside the apartment when three masked suspects forced their way inside. The five people went into a bedroom, and the suspects began firing, police said.

Police have previously said the shooting has likely ties to drugs.

Earlier in the week, police arrested 18-year-old Easton Palmer, of Wichita, on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Police also are looking for a 25-year-old Wichita man.

