TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Two men died early Sunday in a shooting in Tacoma, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. and found the men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way, Tacoma Police spokesperson Officer Shelbie Boyd said.

Information about the men’s ages and relationship has not been released, the Seattle Times reported.

Police have not made any arrests or released suspect information, Boyd said. Detectives remained at the scene Sunday afternoon, she said.

Police and fire department personnel attempted to provide aid, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Boyd said.

