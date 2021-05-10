ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to five years in prison for choking a woman and for possessing methamphetamine.

Darrell Two Hearts, 41, pleaded guilty to felony domestic aggravated assault stemming from a 2020 choking incident and to felony drug possession. Police were called to a residence in Aberdeen on a report of a domestic fight between Two Hearts and the woman.

She and her child escaped from the house through a window near the roof. Two Hearts was in the house when they left.

The police department’s Special Response Team was sent to get Two Hearts out of the house, but he had left before the team arrived, the Aberdeen News reported.

Two Hearts was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended and given credit for 270 days served.

