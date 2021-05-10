DarkSide — a criminal cyber group based in Eastern Europe, possibly Russia — is responsible for the hack of the Colonial Pipeline, which halted the transportation of oil in the U.S., the FBI said Monday.

“The FBI confirms that the DarkSide ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks,” the bureau said in a statement. “We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation.”

Earlier Monday DarkSide posted a statement saying its only goal is to make money and denied ties to a foreign government. The statement didn’t directly mention the Colonial Pipeline attack, and, instead made a veiled reference to it as “latest news.”

“We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics,” the statement said. “Our goal is to make money and not creating problems for society.”

DarkSide, a relatively new group, has hacked the computer networks of more than 80 companies, dating back to August 2020. The group says it is populated with experienced ransomware creators who’ve made millions of dollars carrying out such attacks.

DarkSide has also threatened to publicly release its victims’ data and personal information if they don’t pay up. The group has also threatened to sell inside information about publicly traded companies if their demands aren’t met.

The Colonial Pipeline, a 5,500-mile oil line stretching from the Gulf Coast to Linden, New Jersey, has been offline since Friday after hackers broke into the network.

In response, the Department of Transportation has pushed for alternative routes for oil and gas and has lifted regulations on drivers carrying fuel in 17 states.

It is not clear when the pipeline will reopen.

Colonial Pipeline said Monday it hopes to “substantially” restore operations by the end of the week. In a statement, the company said portions of the pipeline are being brought back online in a “stepwise fashion” and it will take a “phased approach” for a return to service.

“This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week,” the statement said.

