PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (AP) - A northwest Arkansas police officer who was shot while responding to a disturbance call last week remains in intensive care but is now awake and communicating with family members, authorities said.

Officer Tyler Franks was shot May 4 while responding to the call in Prairie Grove, about 190 miles (305 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock near the Oklahoma border. The Prairie Grove Police Department said Sunday that Franks was no longer using a ventilator and was continuing to recover from his injuries.

Franks has undergone multiple surgeries since the shooting, the police department said.

The man who police say shot Franks was shot and wounded by another officer and is expected to face charges once he is released from the hospital, authorities said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.