MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - A judge in North Dakota will allow the lead defense attorney for a man accused of killing four people to withdraw from the case, but the other lawyers working with Chad Isaak must continue to represent him.

It’s unclear if the judge’s decision will delay Isaak‘s trial which is set to begin June 7.

In his withdrawal request, attorney Robert Quick said a disciplinary complaint filed by Isaak presented a conflict of interest and that he was obligated to drop the case, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The 46-year-old chiropractor is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, who were married. Police have not established a motive for the slaying at the Mandan business on April 1, 2019.

Isaak lived in a mobile home park managed by RJR.

South Central District Judge David Reich issued his ruling Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.