PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man charged with sexually molesting a young girl has been sent to prison for nine years, prosecutors said Monday.

Christopher Piloto, 37, of Central Falls, was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree child molestation, state Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.

He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars with nine to serve and the balance suspended with probation. Piloto was also ordered to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling.

Piloto in 2015 sexually assaulted the victim under the age of 14, who was known to him, at a residence in Central Falls, prosecutors said.

“The defendant here inflicted enormous harm upon the victim, and he deserves every year of his lengthy prison sentence,” Neronha said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.