D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that coronavirus restrictions for most businesses and public activities will be lifted May 21.

Limits on capacity, time and activity types will no longer be required as the city is seeing a decrease in cases and deaths, the mayor said.

Rules for bars, nightclubs and large sport entertainment venues, however, must remain in place until June 11, she said.

D.C. health officials are planning to replace current guidance for businesses with “more general guidance” within the next two weeks.

As of Monday, health data show 168,715 of the District’s more than 705,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and 48,195 total cases have been confirmed, as well as 1,110 deaths.

