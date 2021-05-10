KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a wreck in Kansas City, Kansas, that police believe was caused by a driver running a red light.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say the initial investigation shows that a vehicle was speeding when the driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle in the intersection.

The impact caused the vehicle that was struck to roll several times. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that allegedly ran the red light was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Names have not been released and police say the accident remains under investigation.

