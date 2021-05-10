SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - Funeral services are being held Monday for a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a fight.

Hundreds of officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states and members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook served are expected to attend. Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department, was married and had a 12-year-old son.

Authorities say 54-year-old Heacook was attacked April 25 by Brandon Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a fight. Heacook died days later.

Wilkerson was charged with attempted murder and other offences and Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings has said the charges will be upgraded to include murder.

There will be an escort from Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware, to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, Maryland, where there will be a viewing before the service is set to begin at 12:20 p.m. After the funeral, there will be an escort back to the funeral home. Interment will be private.

