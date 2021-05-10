Businessman Glenn Youngkin is the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, clinching the spot after his last remaining rival conceded defeat Monday night.

The former Carlyle Group CEO emerged the victor from seven candidates after two days of tabulating ranked-choice ballots in Saturday’s firehouse primary.

Former political consultant Pete Snyder was the other remaining candidate Monday afternoon, as the lower-ranked candidates were shucked away and their votes redistributed to the remaining hopefuls, reportedly admitted Mr. Youngkin had won.

“While certainly would have preferred a W, I send my heartfelt congratulations to @glennyoungkin on a tremendous race + deserved win,” Mr. Snyder tweeted. He said Mr. Youngkin would have his “100% support.” More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots Saturday at what the Republican Party of Virginia called an “unassembled convention” to choose their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Mr. Youngkin campaigned as a “conservative Christian outsider” and highlighted his business experience. He told The Washington Times last week that he wants to “get our economy moving again, crank up the job machine, lower the cost of living by lowering taxes, and cut red tape.” Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a close ally of former President Donald Trump endorsed Mr. Youngkin and joined the candidate on the campaign trail Thursday. • Emily Zantow contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire-service reports.

