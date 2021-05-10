BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Police in Bay St. Louis are investigating the gunshot death of a Gulfport man.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, WXXV-TV reported.

Officers responded to the Third Base Lounge and found Jermaine Watts, 23, in the parking lot, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said.

He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

Authorities later issued an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Pass Christian man.

The investigation is continuing.

