CASCO, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found over the weekend in Casco.

Police described the discovery as suspicious, WMTW-TV reported. The skeletal remains were found near a home.

Police were working to identify the person, and to determine how the person died and how long the body had been there.

Further information was not immediately available.

