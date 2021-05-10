Las Vegas are police are investigating three separate weekend fatal shootings that all occurred within less than 24 hours.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the first shooting death occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when officers learned of gunfire near Amberleigh Lane and South Mountain Vista Street.

They arrived to find a man in his car with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot by two suspects while sitting in his car. They did not say whether he was believed to be a targeted or random victim.

The second shooting happened Sunday around 4:45 a.m. when North Las Vegas officers were informed of someone in a trailer who was injured. They found a man in his 30s suffering from one gunshot wound. He was declared dead.

A third shooting death was reported later in the day around 5:40 p.m. Las Vegas officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a house. He was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been identified in any of the cases.

All three victims will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

