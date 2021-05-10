FRANKLIN, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man was charged with murder Sunday in the death of an infant whose body was found in an abandoned car on a bridge, according to authorities.

Ervin Melancon, 53, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested by Broussard police on the second-degree murder charge, a day after the baby’s body was discovered on the Intracoastal Bridge near Franklin, the St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Detectives were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle Saturday afternoon when they found the infant. A cause of death was still being determined Sunday. The child’s exact age and relationship to Melancon were not given.

Officials did not say what led them to Melancon.

Melancon was being held without bond Sunday at the St. Mary Parish Jail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

