CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio-based televangelist Ernest Angley has died at age 99, according to the self-named ministry he led for decades.

Angley, whose base of operation was Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls outside Akron, died on Friday. A cause of death was not released.

Born in Gastonia, North Carolina, Angley achieved a level of fame for his broadcasts recorded at a television station owned by his ministry, his distinctive speaking voice and his overseas mission trips. His ministry purchased a Boeing 747 in the mid-2000s.

An investigation by the Akron Beacon Journal in 2014 concluded that Angley controlled congregation members by advising them not to have children, shunning those who left the church and using free labor at his for-profit buffet restaurant and television station.

Angley denied the allegations

He drew criticism in 2006 from officials in the South American country of Guyana for claiming he could cure AIDS, according to the newspaper.

Angley preached against homosexuality but settled a lawsuit last year by a former associate minister who said Angley sexually abused him.

A federal appeals court in 2018 dismissed a labor complaint that said Angley‘s ministry owed volunteer workers at the buffet $388,000 in unpaid wages and overtime.

Angley‘s wife, Esther Lee, died in 1970 at age 49.

