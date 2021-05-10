The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the first coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15, expanding access to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

The Pfizer shot is the first one approved for persons younger than 16 and marks a major milestone in the push to vaccinate more Americans and to fully reopen schools in the fall.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data.”

Pfizer said its two-shot vaccine was 100% effective in protecting against COVID-19, in a trial of more than 2,200 children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Adolescents and teenagers can be part of the chain of transmission in their communities even though hospitalization and death from the coronavirus are rare in this age group.

The decision has been highly anticipated as educators, parents and elected officials grapple with how to reopen schools fully to in-person learning.

Vaccinating younger persons will also help the U.S. reach widespread immunity to the virus, though it is unclear how many parents will seek the shots out for their kids

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in April found three in 10 parents of children ages 12-15 say they will get their child vaccinated as soon as it is available, a quarter say they will wait and see how the rollout goes and 18% plan to get their child vaccinated if their school requires it.

Nearly a quarter say they will definitely not get their child vaccinated.

Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for ages 16 and up in December.

The two-dose version from Moderna and a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are approved for ages 18 and older.

