WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Police in Worcester are continuing to investigate a shooting over the weekend that left one man dead.

An officer in the area of a city bar on Chandler Street heard shots at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.

The officer called for assistance and responders found a 44-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken in an ambulance to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, but family members said he is a father of four children ranging in age from 11 to 27, according to The Telegram & Gazette.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and police asked that anyone with information about the killing contact them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.