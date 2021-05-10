FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A detective with an Ohio county sheriff’s office shot a person armed with a handgun, but the person is expected to survive, authorities said.

The Butler County sheriff’s office said detectives were serving a search warrant at a Ross Township residence at about 12:30 p.m. Monday and encountered a man who authorities allege pointed a handgun at them.

Officials said a detective fired his weapon, hitting the person in the chest. Detectives and a life squad called to the scene administered life-saving measures and the person was taken to Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital with injuries said not to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Sheriff Richard Jones said the person was told to drop the weapon and did not do so. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate.

