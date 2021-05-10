SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - A Sparks dog owner is facing charges after fatally shooting another dog.

Authorities say 57-year-old Harold Miller admitted to shooting the dog after it fought with his dog and became free of its collar.

Sparks police received several 911 calls Saturday around 6 p.m. that a man walking his dog had fired several rounds at another canine.

Officers say they found Miller based on witness descriptions and recovered a handgun in his possession.

He was booked into Washoe County Jail on three counts of discharging a weapon where a person may be endangered.

It was not immediately known Monday if Miller had an attorney.

No details on condition of the dog were given.

