TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - An agency that serves veterans in the Traverse City area plans to hit the road to reach people where they live.

Grand Traverse County commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of a $150,000 vehicle that will be used to reach out to veterans in rural areas as well as in Leelanau County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

“It’s time to take it up a notch and provide services directly where people are,” said Michael Roof, director of the county’s Veterans Affairs Office.

About $28 million per year from the government goes directly to veterans and their dependents in Grand Traverse, and $4.7 million goes to veterans in Leelanau, Roof said.

Veterans are eligible for certain payments depending on the years and circumstances of their service. About 8,000 veterans in the two counties are served by the county office.

“I think it’s a great way to help our veterans that are trying to integrate or find services they didn’t know they had,” said county commissioner Brad Jewett, referring to the vehicle.

The county hopes the state might cover 60% of the purchase, although local money is available if needed, Roof said.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.