British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom on Monday as his government downgrades the risk of transmission.

Pubs will be able to serve customers indoors again and people will be able to meet in groups of 30 outdoors. Up to six people can mingle indoors instead of strictly adhering to their household “bubbles,” according to the BBC.

Hugs will be OK but should be brief and avoid face-to-face contact.

Mr. Johnson and the U.K. are pivoting to sunnier days after imposing strict lockdowns to tame a fast-moving variant of the virus that also hit the U.S. and other countries.

More than half of the U.K. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine after the government decided to delay second doses by up to 12 weeks.

Europe’s soccer governing body will meet this week to decide if the May 29 Champions League final — a major event for club teams on the continent — should be moved from Istanbul to London because of travel restrictions as Turkey combats another wave of the virus.

Both teams in the final, Chelsea and Manchester City, are from England.

