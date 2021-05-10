PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a violent Mother’s Day in Philadelphia that included several multiple shootings claimed the lives of four people and left others wounded.

Police said five people were shot in the Olney neighborhood of north Philadelphia shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old youth and a 23-year-old man shot “multiple times throughout the body” were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were listed in stable condition at hospitals.

In another part of north Philadelphia three hours earlier, three victims were found in a car after a shooting. A 17- to 18-year-old man shot in the head died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. An 18-year-old man was listed as stable.

Shortly before midnight in Upper Kensington, a 26-year-old man standing in the doorway of a deli grocery was shot and killed by two males. A 33-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman who were in the store were hit by gunfire and listed in stable condition.

Several other shootings wounded other people, several critically.

