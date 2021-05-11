House Republicans on Wednesday are poised to vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as House GOP conference chair.

Barring any surprise, the House GOP could vote separately as early as Friday name Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as Ms. Cheney‘s replacement.

Ms. Cheney has been in hot water over her refusal to tone down her criticism of former President Trump, his insistence that the 2020 election was stolen, and the role he played in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

She also broke with GOP leaders by embracing a proposed 9-11 style commission tasked with looking squarely into the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Cheney’s fate appears to be sealed.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise have thrown their support behind Ms. Stefanik.

Former President Trump also has endorsed her.

In a letter to his colleagues this week, Mr. McCarthy said the GOP must not get bogged down in internal disputes and must be unified ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“If we are to succeed in stopping the radical Democrat agenda from destroying our country, these internal conflicts need to be resolved so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team,” the California Republican said. “Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change.”

“As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday,” Mr. McCarthy said.

It is unclear whether Ms. Cheney plans to mount a defense.

She laid out her case last week in a Washington Post op-ed.

“While embracing or ignoring Trump’s statements might seem attractive to some for fundraising and political purposes, that approach will do profound long-term damage to our party and our country,” Ms. Cheney wrote.

“Finally, we Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality,” she said.

