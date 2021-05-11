The State Department has signed off on a $1.7 billion deal to sell Canada the 50-year-old command and control system the U.S. Navy uses to track and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets.

The formal clearance of the deal this week means Canada can now equip their new fleet of combatant ships with the venerable AEGIS Combat System.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that the sale will “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world.”

The agency added that the sale, which was approved Monday, will increase Canada’s ability to operate in a maritime environment with the United States and other nations that have AEGIS, such as Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.