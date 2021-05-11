Russian President Vladimir Putin will move “swiftly” on new measures to restrict gun ownership in his country following a mass shooting at a school Tuesday morning, top Russian officials said.

At least eight people were killed in the attack in the city of Kazan, with another 21 hospitalized.

The 19-year-old gunman reportedly received a firearms license just weeks ago.

The Kremlin said it will revisit rules and regulations around private gun ownership in Russia.

Mr. Putin has ordered top Russian officials to “hammer out a new regulation on the types of weapons which may be for civilian use and which may be in the possession of citizens, including the types of small arms which the gunman used,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

“The fact is that sometimes hunting weapons are registered as small arms, which in some countries are used as assault rifles, and so on. This, too, will be swiftly hammered out by the National Guard,” he said, as quoted by Russia‘s state-run TASS News Agency.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.