Rep. Adam Kinzinger ripped fellow Republicans including former President Donald Trump over their successful push to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her powerful role in the GOP early Wednesday.

In a series of social media postings, Mr. Kinzinger tore into Mr. Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and warned their attack on Ms. Cheney was ruining the Republican Party.

“As a Christian, I have read the words of Christ many times. Nowhere have I seen him say or imply that it’s ok to lie, so long as you own the Libs,” Mr. Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, said in one of nine Twitter posts.

“I believe our open lies are an absolute abdication of our duty, and it is shameful,” Mr. Kinzinger said in the tweet.

Mr. Kinzinger made the comments shortly before House Republicans voted to remove Ms. Cheney, an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump‘s false claims of election fraud, from her role as conference chairwoman.

Trump supporters may celebrate sacking Ms. Cheney, Mr. Kinzinger acknowledged in another tweet, but history books of the future will likely remember her ouster much differently, the congressman added.

“They will say this was the low point of the Republican Party,” predicted Mr. Kinzinger, a U.S. Air Force veteran currently serving his sixth term as a GOP congressman for Illinois.

“The loser former guy, who has thin skin and snowflake like personality will solidify his momentary leadership, and we will solidify our position as a once honorable party that was marred by lies,” Mr. Kinzinger added.

Mr. Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, also said that both Mr. McCarthy and Ms. Cheney had been quick to blame Mr. Trump for the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol his supporters waged on Jan. 6.

But while Ms. Cheney continued to criticize Mr. Trump in the months since for denying he legitimately lost his race for reelection, Mr. Kinzinger said Mr. McCarthy has effectively “revived” him.

“My hope is that America awakens to recognize there are many that feel left behind that trump manipulates, but to help them we need to stop reflecting their fears back at them, listen to them and have solutions,” Mr. Kinzinger concluded the Twitter thread. “I hope we wake up, admit it was us that caused Jan 6th, and use this to change course. I hope.”

House Republicans recalled Ms. Cheney by voice vote during a closed-door gathering on Capitol Hill later Wednesday morning. A vote on the next House Republican conference chair is expected within days.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Ms. Cheney told reporters shortly afterward.

