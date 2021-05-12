The CIA may be in competition with the Army for the most “woke” recruitment ads of 2021.

A new video from “The Calling” series echoes recent CIA’s “Humans of CIA” efforts featuring an “intersectional” officer and a gay man who feared “I may not be able to discuss my personal life at work.”

If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you?



We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

“This is the story of a soldier who operates your nation’s missile defense systems,” the military narrator says in an animated film. “Although I had a fairly typical childhood — took ballet, played violin — I also marched for equality. I like to think I’ve been defending freedom from an early age.”

Emma, a young corporal, goes on to detail her family’s health struggles, an LGBT wedding, and her time at the University of California, Davis before deciding to enlist in the armed forces.

“I needed my own adventures, my own challenge” Emma adds. “And, after meeting with an Army recruiter, I found it — a way to prove my inner strength and maybe shatter some stereotypes along the way.”

The advertisement ends with a text overlay from the branch asking viewers: “What calls you?”

“Emma” has been viewed over 330,000 times since going live on YouTube on May 4.

