President Biden on Wednesday nominated a slate of judges for federal and district courts that included elevating a judge who was previously appointed by former President George W. Bush.

The White House touts the picks as fulfilling the president’s promise to name a diverse array of federal judges.

“These individuals embody President Biden‘s commitment to ensure that his judicial nominees represent not only the excellence but the diversity of our nation with respect to both personal and professional backgrounds,” the White House said in a statement.

Judge Gustavo A. Gelpí, Jr., a Bush appointee who has served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico since 2006, is now nominated to go to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Two public defenders were also tapped for circuit court positions in Mr. Biden‘s third slate of judicial nominees.

Eunice C. Lee, who works for the Federal Defenders of New York, was appointed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, while Veronica S. Rossman, a federal defender in Wyoming and Colorado, was named for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Since taking office, Mr. Biden has nominated 20 federal judicial nominees. So far, none have been confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Biden also named three district court picks on Wednesday: Angel Kelley, a state court judge for the District of Massachusetts, Lauren J. King, a lawyer and Native American for the District of Washington, and Karen M. Williams, a magistrate judge for the District of New Jersey.

Progressives want Mr. Biden to fill as many vacancies as quickly as possible on the federal courts to counter the record number of judicial nominees appointed by former President Trump during the past four years.

