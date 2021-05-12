“Wonder Woman” star and former Israel Defense Forces soldier Gal Gadot is facing backlash on social media for saying her home country “deserves to live as a free and safe nation.”

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people,” Ms. Gadot, 36, wrote in a tweeted statement Wednesday as Israel faced a barrage of rocket attacks from Gaza.

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long,” the actress continued. “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side-by-side in peace. I pray for better days.”

Fighting in the region erupted over the weekend when Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, and other Islamic militants fired more than 500 rockets into Israeli territory. Israel responded Wednesday by killing a string of senior Hamas military figures and launching airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Ms. Gadot, who completed two years of mandatory service in the IDF, was slammed by pro-Palestinian activists as being “tone deaf.” Her last name became a top trending U.S. topic on the platform by Wednesday afternoon. She turned off replies to her tweet and did not respond to the criticism.

Ms. Gadot faced similar blowback when she expressed support for the IDF and denounced “the horrific acts conducted by Hamas” during the 2014 Gaza War.

She served in the Israel Defense Forces when they dropped bombs on civilians during the war on Lebanon in 2006 but now her heart is broken! https://t.co/wH8ZYv0CMA — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) May 12, 2021

Ma’am, you are literally an ex IDF soldier who has murdered Palestinians. https://t.co/De8NzFdAS6 — Mαrωα 🥀 (@MarwaBalkar) May 12, 2021

It would be really great if supporting violent oppression and apartheid had career consequences. https://t.co/CldMQEGz8A — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) May 12, 2021

