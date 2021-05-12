President Biden‘s second 100 days are off to a woeful start, including a gas shortage for much of the East Coast, a surge of inflation, a slowdown in hiring despite a record number of job openings, renewed fighting in the Middle East and an unresolved border crisis.

Consumer prices for goods and services rose 0.8% in April, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday, the largest monthly jump in more than a decade. The Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% for the past 12 months, the fastest year-over-year increase since 2008.

Stocks plummeted on the inflation report, with the three major U.S. markets each losing between 1% and 2% of their value by mid-afternoon.

Emerging from an Oval Office meeting with Mr. Biden, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he raised with the president the issues of rising prices for gas and other goods, the border and the need to get more children back in school.

“Those numbers we heard today on inflation should terrify every American,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “It’s not a question of whether there’s going to be a tax increase — you just had the biggest tax increase you’ve had more than 10 years, and it hits you already.”

Perhaps the most unexpected crisis was the ransomware attack late last week that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, causing disruption in gasoline supplies in 12 eastern states and the District of Columbia. Administration officials on Wednesday backed off their prediction that the problem should be fixed by Friday, as long lines for gas persisted in several states.

In North Carolina, two-thirds of gas stations ran out of gas on Wednesday. In Virginia and Georgia, at least 40% of the gas stations were empty.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg again warned people against hoarding gas. But the crisis prompted an administration that prioritizes climate-change policies to issue waivers to allow the affected states to sell winter-blend fuel, which contributes to increased emissions and air pollution in warmer weather.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the waivers should not create more air pollution in the short term.

“At this time, we do not anticipate air-quality problems from these limited waivers,” he said.

Republicans accused the administration of failing to respond quickly and effectively to the range of challenges, from the renewed fighting between Palestinians and Israel, to the economy.

“We’ve got a gas crisis playing out. We’ve got a war in the Middle East. We may have an inflation crisis coming,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican. “Biden policies are failing across the board: economically, domestically and abroad.”

Asked if the administration is able to handle the mounting challenges, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied, “That’s what we’re made for here.”

“The president knew from having served as vice president for eight years that when you walk in and you’re the leader of the free world and you’re overseeing a country that is still working its way through a pandemic and an economic recovery, that you have to be prepared to juggle multiple challenges, multiple crises at one time,” she said. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing at this moment.”

