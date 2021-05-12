Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia, recently launched a campaign to recall school board members whom they say are “infecting” schools with Critical Race Theory.

The “Fight for Schools” video advertisement posted Tuesday claims that the six school board members have been “training teachers that Christians are oppressors and teaching children about their White privilege and White fragility.”

The group’s website states that on May 8 “well over a thousand” residents signed the recall petition and that they will continue to seek the required 17,390 total signatures over the next several months.

Most Critical Race Theory (CRT) “scholarship attempts to demonstrate not only how racism continues to be a pervasive component throughout dominant society, but also why this persistent racism problematically denies individuals many of the constitutional freedoms they are otherwise promised in the United States’ governing documents,” according to Purdue University.

Loudoun County Public Schools has denied that CRT is part of teacher training and curriculum, The Loudoun Times-Mirror reported last month.

The county has more than 413,000 residents and is the second most populous jurisdiction in the state, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

