House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Tuesday condemned “escalating and indiscriminate” rocket attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, saying they risk civilian lives amid a fierce exchange of airstrikes in the region.

“Israel has the right to defend herself against this assault, which is designed to sow terror and undermine prospects for peace,” the California Democrat said.

Hamas militants in Gaza fired on the metro area of Tel Aviv and while Israel airstrikes reportedly killed 35 Palestinians, including 10 children, in the worst fighting since 2014.

“Every civilian death is a tragedy that we mourn. Hamas’s accelerating violence only risks killing more civilians, including innocent Palestinians,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “The recent inflammatory provocations including by extremist forces in Jerusalem have exacerbated the situation, and restraint must be shown by all to de-escalate the crisis,” she said. “Let us all pray that the situation will be resolved immediately and peacefully.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.