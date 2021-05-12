Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to possible gasoline shortages caused by a recent cyberattack on the commonwealth’s primary fuel source.

Operations at Colonial Pipeline Systems, a major fuel distributor for the northeast U.S., have been shut down since Friday in response to a ransomware attack.

The dayslong pause has caused gasoline distribution disruptions and “panic buying” in some states, including Virginia.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Mr. Northam said in a press release.

The fuel company said Monday in a statement that it hopes to restore operations by the end of this week.

