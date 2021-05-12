Border Patrol agents in some of the hardest-hit areas of the migrant surge are being pulled off the front lines and have to spend a majority of their time processing and taking care of illegal immigrants, according to law enforcement officials who ticked off the grim statistics of the situation.

The Del Rio sector of Texas says assaults on agents have doubled compared to last year, and high-speed pursuits are up 40%.

Arrests of migrants with sex offense records are up more than 2,500% in the sector, a region of the border that had been relatively quiet for the last decade, but has become a major crossing point this year as the administration has erased get-tough policies.

Del Rio agents have rescued more than 1,000 people, but recorded 35 deaths from drowning or exposure to the elements.

Amid the violence and death, the most striking statistic the law enforcement sources revealed may be the way the Border Patrol itself is being stretched. At one station in Del Rio, 56% of agents’ time is spent not in the field but in processing or caretaking illegal immigrants, usually juveniles traveling alone or parents and children together, all of whom require special care.

Agents have also been pressed into doing trash duty rather than patrolling the border. Piles of garbage from the illegal crossings have accumulated along the U.S. banks of the Rio Grande, and agents, troops from the National and contractors were sent to clean up.

While border trash has long been an issue, and was particularly bad in the early part of this century, having to spend time caring for children and families is a relatively new phenomenon.

Before 2014, nearly all illegal immigrants who arrived at the border were single adults. In 2014 the first surge of children hit in full, and soon after parents began to arrive with children, seeking to take advantage of more lax rules on how quickly they can be ousted.

Border Patrol stations weren’t built with those children and families in mind, and caring for them takes far more time than handling the single adults.

In Del Rio, family unit arrests are up 238% and unaccompanied juvenile arrests are up 285% through the first seven months of the fiscal year.

Across the entire border, in March and April the Border Patrol arrested more than 137,000 children and parents. A year ago during those same two months, fewer than 8,000 children and parents were nabbed.

