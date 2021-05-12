The White House on Wednesday said it was “disturbing” that House Republicans ousted anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her leadership post.

“It’s disturbing to see any leader, regardless of party, being attacked for simply speaking the truth,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “As the president said last week, it’s hard to understand.”

She said voters “will have to make their own decisions about whether the reaction by the people they elected to represent them should be embracing and elevating conspiracies and attacks on our democracy.”

Ms. Psaki said voters also must decide whether elected officials “should be standing up for ideals that have historically been owned by both Democrats and Republicans representing the country throughout history.”

House Republicans voted in a closed session on Wednesday to remove Ms. Cheney from her post, after her criticism of Mr. Trump and her vote to impeach him for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

