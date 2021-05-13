New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Thursday that “making someone feel uncomfortable” did not constitute harassment as the Democrat faces an impeachment investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

During an unrelated press conference about COVID-19 vaccinations, Mr. Cuomo was asked by a reporter to “acknowledge the fact that your intentions, according to the law, don’t matter in sexual harassment” and to clarify his February statement apologizing for, but not denying, making people feel uncomfortable.

“I said I never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” the governor said. “I never said anything I believe is inappropriate. You can leave this press conference today and say, ‘Oh, the governor harassed me.’ You can say that.

“I would say I never said anything that I believed was inappropriate,” he continued. “I never meant to make you feel that way. You may hear it that way. You may interpret it that way and I respect that, and I apologize to you if I said something you think is offensive.”

When pressed further, Mr. Cuomo responded, “Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable. That is not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable, OK?”

On Feb. 28, after two women had come forward to allege sexual misconduct against Mr. Cuomo, the governor issue a statement that said, “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.”

Seven more women have since come forward, adding to the multiple scandals plaguing the governor, including a federal investigation into his handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Bronx giving a COVID update and making an announcement. Watch live: https://t.co/jrOzfEFNfu — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 13, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.