The president of the Arizona Senate sent a letter to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors this week demanding answers about “serious issues” that have arisen during the Republican audit of the 2020 presidential election.

The four-page letter written by Karen Fann, the president of the Arizona Senate, tells board Chairman Jack Sellers that attorneys for the county — the state’s largest — won’t hand over internet routers for inspection during the Senate’s audit, which were used during the general election.

The county also has refused to provide passwords that are needed to access vote tabulation devices, according to the letter. And there have been issues raised by the Senate’s contractors about “apparent omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies relating to Maricopa County’s handling, organization and storage of ballots.”

Lastly, Ms. Fann‘s letter notes they have discovered one database directory from a machine had been deleted, removing election-related details.

“This suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed,” said the letter, dated Wednesday.

Fields Moseley, communications director for Maricopa County, said the board will meet late Thursday afternoon with counsel to discuss its next steps.

“Much of the letter is a misunderstanding of election operations,” he said.

Ms. Fann told The Washington Times her letter is raising questions the Senate has discovered during its audit.

“This letter is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing. We are merely seeking answers to continue the audit properly,” she said.

The audit began last month, started by the Republican-majority legislature. Roughly 250,000 ballots of 2.1 million have been processed.

Democrats have blasted the audit as a partisan effort and an assault on democracy. They have raised questions about the contractor chosen to do the audit and who will be responsible for its cost.

The recount has drawn media attention with colorful headlines about election conspiracy theories.

It comes after the state’s Republican governor certified the 2020 election results in November. Mr. Biden won the state by 10,500 votes.

Critics say the audit revives former President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of a stolen election.

But the former president has been praising the GOP-led recount, and on Thursday he said Ms. Fann‘s letter was “devastating.”

“The Fake News and Lamestream Media is doing everything they can not to cover this major story. They just refuse to talk or report about it. They don’t want the United States or World to see what is going on with our corrupt, third world election,” Mr. Trump said.

Ms. Fann requested the Board of Supervisors answer the questions at a public hearing on May 18.

• Seth McLaughlin contributed to this story.

