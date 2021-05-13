Fears about the coronavirus hit a new low in the U.S., according to a poll published Thursday.

A new Gallup poll showed 69% of people believe the pandemic is getting better, while about 30% said they are still concerned about contracting COVID-19.

The number of people worried about the pandemic has dropped 5% since March, and 19% since February as more and more Americans are getting vaccinated.

Democrats’ fears have decreased the most from 69% in February to 43%, according to the survey.

Social distancing is also lessening as vaccinated people are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, which says fully vaccinated people can gather in small groups without masks.

Thirty percent of Americans polled said they are isolating themselves, which is down 8% since March.

The poll was taken from April 19 through April 25, surveying 3,731 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

