Rudy Giuliani has hired two lawyers who previously defended disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to represent him in the case arising from the FBI’s raid of his apartment, according to court documents filed late Wednesday.

Attorneys Arthur Aidala and Barry Kamins filed papers notifying the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that they would be appearing on behalf of Mr. Giuliani.

The pair were part of Weinstein’s defense team before he was convicted last year of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein is currently appealing his lengthy prison sentence.

Mr. Aidala and Mr. Kamins are now representing Mr. Giuliani, who is under investigation for allegedly prodding Ukrainian officials to secure the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to the country.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether Mr. Giuliani’s actions on behalf of the Trump administration violated foreign-lobbying laws.

Mr. Giuliani has denied all wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of trying to “frame” him by invoking the arcane Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Investigators last month raided Mr. Giuliani’s New York residence, hauling off electronic devices.

Mr. Giuliani had laid off a number of staffers and contractors as the cost of legal bills is expected to rise, Politico reported last month. His advisers have also reportedly asked to use some of the funds from the $250 million Trump campaign account to cover fees from his efforts to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

