A cyber gang on Thursday released data stolen from the Metropolitan Police Department after the agency refused to pay a $4 million ransom, according to a local news outlet.

The Babuk ransomware group is said to have posted information related to crimes, investigations, daily intelligence briefings, hiring, leave requests and officer reinstatement, DCist reported.

“We publish the full data of the police department, including HR, Gang Database, you will find a full range of all data in the amount of 250GB in all parts, this is an indicator of why we should pay, the police also wanted to pay us, but the amount turned out to be too small. look at this wall of shame, you have every chance of not getting there, just pay us!” the hackers reportedly wrote on the dark web.

The Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate posted information from some police officers’ confidential background checks when the extortion attempt first began late last month and again Monday, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, Babuk allegedly uploaded screenshots that suggest their $4 million ransom was met with a $100,000 counteroffer — which they said was not enough.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference Wednesday that officials are “engaging our processes that we plan in the event that we’ve dealt with something like this, and that’s all I have to say.”

MPD and the mayor did not immediately respond to email requests for comment sent Thursday.

