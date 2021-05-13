A former commander of the Army’s elite Delta Force says media reports are mischaracterizing an open letter he and dozens of other retired American military generals released this week criticizing the Biden administration’s policies and questioning the president’s mental acuity.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. William G. “Jerry” Boykin told The Washington Times on Thursday that reports claiming that the letter accused Mr. Biden of stealing last year’s presidential election are inaccurate.

“We’re not calling [Mr. Biden] an illegitimate president,” said Gen. Boykin, although he added that the letter does raise serious questions about voter fraud and election integrity issues.

“There is no question there was voter fraud in this election, but whether it was enough to change the outcome of the election is something we’ll never know,” Gen. Boykin said in an interview.

His comments come after several news organizations followed a report by Politico this week that said the letter in question clearly set out to spread “the lie that President Joe Biden stole the election.”

The letter, titled an “Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals” was signed by 124 former senior military leaders and sponsored by an organization called “Flag Officers 4 America.”

While it does not explicitly say anything about the election being stolen, it is sharply critical of Democrats now controlling the White House. And it openly accuses the Biden administration of launching a “full-blown assault on our Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner.”

The letter also claims federal law enforcement authorities have ignored “irregularities” that occurred in the 2020 election.

“The ‘Rule of Law’ must be enforced in our election processes to ensure integrity,” the letter states. “The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020.”

In addition, the letter forcefully questions several policies pushed by the Biden administration, including attempts to restart the Iran nuclear deal and halt the Keystone Pipeline. It also questions whether the president is up to the rigors of the job.

“The mental and physical condition of the Commander-in-Chief cannot be ignored,” the letter states. “He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night.”

The retired military officers who signed the letter also warned against establishing cooperative relationships with China, which they wrote will only serve to embolden Beijing to continue toward its goal of “world domination — militarily, economically, politically and technologically.”

The letter also accuses the Biden administration of using military personnel as political pawns by deploying troops around the U.S. Capitol building to guard against what the retired military officers characterize as a “non-existent threat.”

Retired Navy Adm. John Poindexter was another signatory to the letter. President Reagan’s former national security adviser, he was convicted of multiple felonies over his role in the Iran-Contra Affair. The convictions were later overturned on appeal.

Gen. Boykin, who now serves as the executive vice president of the conservative Family Research Council, said he stands by his decision to sign the letter

“I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” he said. “Even though I took off my uniform, there was no expiration date to my commitment to this country.”

