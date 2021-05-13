The head of the New York Police Department’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force said Thursday that attacks targeting Asians are “absolutely not new,” attributing reported spikes to increased reporting.

“This is absolutely not new, but what makes Asian Americans be more vocal these days is we have more second or third-generation Asian Americans being born in the United States, that we are part of America,” Inspector Tommy Ng said in an interview with CBS News.

Mr. Ng said authorities are “absolutely” seeing increased reporting of hate crimes against Asian communities, but newer generations are “proactive” in documenting cases.

He attributed the increased reporting to improved outreach by the NYPD to the Asian community.

“Asian Americans are more aware of contacting the police and coming forward and have become cooperative in coming forward to the police department and reporting crimes, not just hate crimes, but any crimes,” he told the news outlet.

A report last month by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University revealed a 164 percent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of the largest U.S. cities in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

New York had the largest increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and incidents with 42 incidents reported between January and May, a 223 percent increase, the report said.

Mr. Ng did say that the pandemic has made his job more difficult as some Americans place blame on the Asian community for the deadly coronavirus which originated in China.

With the downturn of the financial situations, not just in New York City but everywhere in the United States, we do see and experience an increase in those types of situations,” Mr. Ng said.

“It is more difficult for police officers to do their job, definitely yes, and what we have to do is ensure that every part of New York City is being protected,” he continued.

The Senate last month passed legislation to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. The bill now heads to the House.

