The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is an OK idea for fully vaccinated parents to keep wearing their masks — despite new guidance saying they don’t have to — if it helps their kids maintain the practice while they wait for vaccines in their age group.

As it stands, COVID-19 shots are only available to ages 12 and up in the U.S., so many kids will cover their faces in schools or other public settings.

“They’re not yet eligible for the vaccine. And we will still ask them to wear a mask because they are not vaccinated, and to protect themselves and protect others,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC’s “Today” show. “And in fact, yes, parents, and perhaps even teachers, may want to continue wearing masks to model behavior for them.”

Dr. Walenksy on Thursday said fully vaccinated persons don’t need to wear masks indoors in most settings, a major pivot in federal guidance on the nation’s path to normalcy.

The director said people should follow state and local rules — the pandemic is worse in some places and vaccination levels vary — and be patient with immunized persons who find it difficult to give up their masks as the virus continues to swirl.

“People may want to continue wearing masks because we’ve been wearing masks for 15 months. It is going to be hard to let go of them,” she said. “We should be able to do that in our own due time.”

