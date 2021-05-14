The D.C. Police Union is planning to file a class grievance against the city after a cybergang leaked thousands of sensitive police documents in an extortion attempt.

“Our members’ information is protected by law and by our agreement with the city. It seems that they are unable to maintain this agreement or be trusted with protecting our data,” the union said in a statement Thursday. “Moving forward, it will be important to understand how this occurred, as well as how it could be prevented in the future.”

The Babuk ransomware group posted a massive trove of stolen data Thursday including intelligence reports and hundreds of officer disciplinary records, The Associated Press reported. Ransomware involves malicious software holding data or systems hostage until victims pay the attackers in exchange for restored access.

Earlier in the week, Babuk said its $4 million ransom demand was met with a $100,000 counteroffer, which it said was not enough.

Sensitive information from some police officers’ confidential background checks was also reportedly published over the last few weeks, including financial records, past drug use and at least one instance of sexual abuse.

The city has offered credit monitoring assistance to some members following the leak, which the union says is “completely inadequate given the nature of the data that has been released.”

The union also wants the city’s inspector general to investigate the negotiations between the city and Babuk.

Union President Gregg Pemberton said “this is just one more nail in the coffin for hiring qualified police officers.”

“The city is trying to take away our collective bargaining rights, trying to eliminate qualified immunity, and now it appears they cannot even protect the extremely sensitive and private data belonging to employees,” Mr. Pemberton said. “How we will ever hire anyone to work here is beyond me.”

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to an email request for comment sent Friday.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

