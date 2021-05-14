The Irish health service closed down its IT systems Friday after a significant ransomware attack.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) canceled outpatient visits and other services but said emergency services and vaccine appointments would continue.

“There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners,” the service said on its homepage.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he would be in regular contact with HSE CEO Paul Reid to protect personal information and the system.

“This is having a severe impact on our health and social care services today, but individual services and hospital groups are impacted in different ways,” he tweeted.

The incident comes days after hackers hit the Colonial Pipeline with a ransomware attack. The company shut down the pipeline when it was hacked, causing fuel shortages across the U.S. East.

