Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted Saturday for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus and those who are not.

The decision comes one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released new guidance stating that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask in most indoor places.

Mr. Hogan said during a press conference that masks will still be required in health care settings, public transit and schools. He also said businesses and workplaces can set their own mask policies.

“As many of us take off our masks and start to put this pandemic behind us, I ask each and every one of you to please just be kind and respectful of one another,” the governor said. “Some people may feel comfortable getting back to normal life right away. For others, it may take more time before they feel safe.”

Health department data as of Friday show more than 2.5 million of the state’s more than 6 million residents are fully vaccinated. The state has recorded 455,257 cases of COVID-19 and 8,716 deaths.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.