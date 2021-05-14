Three-quarters of young Americans think that schools and workplaces should require COVID-19 vaccinations, a new poll found.

Forty-two percent of the poll participants said vaccinations should definitely be required, while 32% said they should probably be required, according to the survey by Axios and Generation Lab published Friday. Eleven percent said schools and workplaces should probably not require vaccinations, while 16% said they should definitely not.

However, 63% of those polled said they would return to places where vaccinations are not required, while 37% said they would refuse to return without a vaccine mandate.

Seventy-four percent said people should have to get vaccinated in order to return to work or school. Of those not vaccinated, 66% said they would get their COVID-19 shots if mandated by their schools or employers. More than 100 universities and colleges across the U.S. have said they will require vaccinations for their students and/or staff, a tracker by the Chronicles of Higher Education shows.

The survey involved 929 people ages 18-29 and was conducted from May 5 to May 8.

Corrected from an earlier version that said the poll was of college students. The poll surveyed people ages 18-29.

