Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors at the Pentagon or other Defense Department facilities, military officials said Friday.

The change in Pentagon policy comes on the heels of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks have been required inside the Pentagon and at other U.S. military sites for well over a year.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks outlined the new policy in a memo made public Friday morning.

“Fully vaccinated DoD personnel (who are at least two weeks beyond their final dose) are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at DoD facilities,” she wrote. “All DoD personnel should continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn, including within airports. Personnel who are not fully vaccinated should continue to follow applicable DoD mask guidance, including continuing to wear masks indoors.”

