The White House reiterated on Friday that proposed increases in user fees would violate President Biden’s “red line” in negotiations with Congress over an infrastructure spending package.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president won’t accept a hike in fees, a possible Republican proposal to help pay for the package. Mr. Biden has proposed raising taxes on individuals earning more than $400,000 per year, and on corporations.

The president met with Republican lawmakers on Thursday, and Ms. Psaki said the White House expects to receive a counterproposal from the GOP early next week.

Mr. Biden has proposed a $2.3 trillion for a first phase of infrastructure projects. Republicans have offered a plan that would cost $568 billion.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who met with Mr. Biden on Wednesday, said the Senate GOP has a “red line” against raising taxes to pay for the infrastructure plan.

